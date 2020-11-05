Mary "Isabella" (Motter) Reitz, 85, formerly of Westminster, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville, PA. Isabelle as she was known to all, was born November 16, 1934 in Taneytown, MD, to the late Clarence and Mary Motter. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Gilbert A. Reitz, Sr., and her sisters Theo Amos and Thelma Nusbaum. Surviving are her sons Gilbert A. Reitz, Jr., Gary A. Reitz (Esther), and Gregory A. Reitz (Kate); grandsons Nicholas Reitz, and Dustin Reitz (Lexi); and sister Betty Sanders. She was a graduate of Taneytown High School and a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, Westminster. She met her future husband while working at the Grain and Feed Co in Taneytown. A homemaker most of her life, she did work at the Western MD College golf course, and as a nurses aid at East Middle School for several years. Isabelle enjoyed visiting with all of her loving family. She favored country music especially Johnny Cash and the rare trip to the casino. The family will welcome friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30am at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster with services beginning at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Wilmer Eye Institute Attn: Gift Processing, John Hopkins Medicine, 750 East Pratt Street, 17th floor, Baltimore, MD 21202 or https://secure.jhu.edu/form/wilmer