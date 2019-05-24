Mary Temple Smith Cremen, 73, of Eldersburg, MD passed peacefully Monday, May 21, 2019.Mary was the wife of the late Ambrose R. Cremen, Jr.Born November 13, 1945, she was the daughter of Wilmer T. Smith and Mary Davis Smith.Mary was employed by the Social Security Administration before becoming a homemaker for her 2 children.She is survived by her children: Mary Colleen Cremen, Joseph Robert and wife Ita Cremen; and grandchildren: Reilly Beau, Jolene and Trey Cremen. Their sister, "Sissy" will be deeply missed by her brother, Michael D. and wife Lillian Smith, and sisters: Kathy S. Schultheis, Ann S. Mead and husband John, and Jane S. Tipton and husband Neill. She was loved by many In-laws, and many nieces and nephews.Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Community 915 Liberty Rd, Sykesville, MD 21784 on May 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon, with Rev. Patrick Tonry. The family will receive friends at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 on Sunday, May 26, 2019 with a Wake service at 7:30 PM.Interment Druid Ridge CemeteryThose desiring may make contributions to the at donate3.cancer.org.Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com. Published in Carroll County Times on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary