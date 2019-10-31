Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Sinnott McCaffrey. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe St Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Sinnott McCaffrey, 103, lifelong resident of Westminster, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2019 at Sunrise of Carroll. Born March 14, 1916 in Westminster, she was one of five children to the late William Thomas and Rose E. (Sipe) Sinnott. She was the loving wife of the late Michael Albert McCaffrey, who predeceased her in 1994. Mary was a graduate of St. John Catholic School, class of 1934. She worked as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy after high school, and then became a homemaker and devoted mother to raising her children. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. John Catholic Church and in her early years participated with visiting residents in nursing homes, singing in the church choir, and was a member of the Ladies Sodality. She enjoyed puzzles, crosswords, crocheting, reading mystery novels and watching Bonanza. Surviving her are children Michael T. McCaffrey and wife Mary of Sedona, AZ, Richard S. McCaffrey and wife Melinda of Westminster, J. Patrick McCaffrey and wife Teri of Marriottsville, Rebecca A. McCaffrey of Westminster, and M. Kathleen McCaffrey of Westminster; granddaughters Alia Kele and husband Steve and Brianna Eaton and husband Chris; great-grandchildren Nora Kele, Wesley Kele, and Brody Eaton. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her granddaughter Aileen McCaffrey and was the last of her immediate family. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster MD 21157. Interment will be at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. John Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered at

Mary Sinnott McCaffrey, 103, lifelong resident of Westminster, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2019 at Sunrise of Carroll. Born March 14, 1916 in Westminster, she was one of five children to the late William Thomas and Rose E. (Sipe) Sinnott. She was the loving wife of the late Michael Albert McCaffrey, who predeceased her in 1994. Mary was a graduate of St. John Catholic School, class of 1934. She worked as a bookkeeper for G.C. Murphy after high school, and then became a homemaker and devoted mother to raising her children. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. John Catholic Church and in her early years participated with visiting residents in nursing homes, singing in the church choir, and was a member of the Ladies Sodality. She enjoyed puzzles, crosswords, crocheting, reading mystery novels and watching Bonanza. Surviving her are children Michael T. McCaffrey and wife Mary of Sedona, AZ, Richard S. McCaffrey and wife Melinda of Westminster, J. Patrick McCaffrey and wife Teri of Marriottsville, Rebecca A. McCaffrey of Westminster, and M. Kathleen McCaffrey of Westminster; granddaughters Alia Kele and husband Steve and Brianna Eaton and husband Chris; great-grandchildren Nora Kele, Wesley Kele, and Brody Eaton. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her granddaughter Aileen McCaffrey and was the last of her immediate family. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster MD 21157. Interment will be at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. John Catholic Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close