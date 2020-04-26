Mary A. Stanley Cofiell, 67, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1952 in North Carolina to the late Lee Stanley and Lockie M. (nee Hensley) Stanley. Mary was a chef at the Forest Inn for 20 years. She is survived by her sister and brother in law Marylyn and Walter Calp, brother and sister in law Arthur Ray and Diane Stanley and brother John Frank Stanley. Also survived by nieces and nephews Lacy Calp, Jeremiah Calp and Sean Calp and great nephew Andrew Calp. Private services. To make online condolences visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 26, 2020