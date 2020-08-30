1/1
Mary Terry (Smith) Jones
1928 - 2020
Mary Terry Jones, 92, of Westminster, Maryland passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born May 12, 1928 in Jennings Ordinary, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Betty (Andrews) Smith. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lee Jones in 1995. Mary worked as a seamstress for many years for the local sewing factory in Westminster, and later as an assembly line worker for Black and Decker in Hampstead. She loved sewing and crocheting and spending time with her family. Surviving are sons, Larry J. Jones of Westminster and Timothy L. Jones of McSherrystown, PA; grandchildren, Robert Jones, Mary Bonnell, Tommy and Jennifer Tipton, Brian Jones, Stacey Beall, Greg and David Jones; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by a son, Ronald E. Jones; grandson, Joe Harris; and by brothers, Robert and Ralph Smith. Funeral services and visitation will be private. Private burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Park in Sykesville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
