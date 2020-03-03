Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary W. Grey. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary W. Grey, 92, of Westminster passed on peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born February 15, 1928, in Franklin, W.VA. She was the daughter of the late John and Nellie Hartman Kiser. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth W. Grey, her husband of 62 years. Mary graduated from Martinsburg High School, Class of 1946. She was a Homemaker and after her children went off to school she worked as a dedicated seamstress for English American Tailoring, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening and bird watching. She loved to read and as a seamstress, often made clothes for herself and her family. Mary was a faithful member of Uniontown United Methodist church. Surviving are children Dean Grey and wife Linda of Jacksonville, Florida, Ron Grey of Westminster, and Sharon Hiner and husband Mark of Westminster; and grandchildren Erik Grey, Ryan Grey and AJ Hiner. She was predeceased by her oldest son, William "Bill" Grey and daughter in-law Karen Grey. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home in the chapel with Pastor Darrell Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Uniontown United Methodist Church, 3405 Uniontown Road, Westminster, MD 21158 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 3, 2020

