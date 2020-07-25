1/1
Maryanna Mathias
1926 - 2020
Maryanna Mathias, 93, of Westminster, Maryland, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home. Born October 2, 1926 in Sandymount, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late James R. and Fannie B. (Slorp) Elseroad. She was the wife of the late William M. Mathias. Maryanna was a graduate of Westminster High School class of 1943. She was a homemaker and enjoyed putting puzzles together and gardening in her yard. Surviving are son, William (Bill) J. Mathias and friend Rachael Wentz of Westminster, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Margaret Owings, Lottie Shearer, and G. William Elseroad. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster with the Rev. David Schafer officiating. Burial will follow in the Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
y heart is heavy with the sad news. William is one of my best friends. A small group of friends and I always called Mrs. Mathias "MOTHER EMERATUS" I've many a good meal cooked by her. William my heart goes out to you and Rachel.
Douglas Ward
Friend
