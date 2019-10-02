Maryanna McCraw, 58, of Millers MD, died September 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Baltimore and was a daughter of the late George B. and Patricia Catherine (Hutchens) McCraw. She was a resident with the Penn-Mar Organization for many years and is survived by her Penn-Mar family and caregivers. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc, 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA where a viewing will be held from 9:30 to time of service. Burial will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Dundalk MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn-Mar Organization, 310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland, MD. 21053.

