Maryanna McCraw

Service Information
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA
17327
(717)-235-6822
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Obituary
Maryanna McCraw, 58, of Millers MD, died September 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Baltimore and was a daughter of the late George B. and Patricia Catherine (Hutchens) McCraw. She was a resident with the Penn-Mar Organization for many years and is survived by her Penn-Mar family and caregivers. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc, 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA where a viewing will be held from 9:30 to time of service. Burial will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Dundalk MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn-Mar Organization, 310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland, MD. 21053.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 2, 2019
