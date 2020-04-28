Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maryland "Maryl" Harshey. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Maryland "Maryl" Harshey, 83, of Westminster, died April 27, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster, MD. Born November 6, 1936 in Great Neck, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Anna May (McQuay) Olsey and step father Edmund Luft. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Jack Harshey. Maryl graduated from Muncy High School in 1954 and then attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing where she received her RN degree in 1957. She worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital and soon met "her ever lovin' babe", Jack, who was attending medical school at University of Maryland. Maryl and Jack married in September of 1957 and lived in Youngstown, OH while Jack completed his internship and residency. They settled in Westminster in 1962 to raise their family due in part to their love of the Baltimore Colts. After staying home to raise their children, Maryl returned to school to study interior design and graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art. She worked at Eloise Childs and Associates Interior Design for several years before opening her own design firm in 1982, Maryl Interiors, which she ran until her retirement. Her design touch can be found in many of the buildings and offices in Carroll County. She was a longtime member of Ascension Episcopal Church where she was the first female Senior Warden and she chaired the church's Mistletoe Mart for eight years. Maryl was very active in the Carroll County community belonging to many organizations. She was a member of the Junior Woman's Club, GFWC Women's Club, Carroll Garden Club, Torch Club and was on the board of the Carroll County Historical Society. Recently she was the secretary of the Roslyn Garden Club. Maryl was passionate about many things. She was skilled in the art of wood carving. She loved playing bridge with her friends. Tracing hers and Jack's family ancestry connected Maryl and Jack with family they had not met or seen in a long time, and she was proud to present each of her children with a framed family tree. She held an appreciation for the Native American culture which led to her interest in archaeology. After years of study and volunteer work with the Archeological Society of Maryland she became a Certified Archeological Technician in 2008. Maryl participated in numerous archaeological digs throughout Maryland. Maryl and Jack traveled to many wonderful international destinations with friends, but more than anything she loved spending time with family. Many years of family camping adventures driving throughout the States with their Apache camper in tow has left lasting (sometimes hilarious) memories for all. Maryl and Jack's favorite getaway was to their cottage on the Marshyhope Creek, located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where Maryl could be found searching for arrowheads on the shoreline or sitting on the dock with a glass of wine in her hand watching the sun set over the river. Maryl will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Lisa Kirschner and her husband Charles of Murrells Inlet, SC, Keith Harshey and his wife Pam of Fogelsville, PA, Craig Harshey and his wife Renee of Germantown, MD, and Anne Harshey of Vienna, VA; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jack) Gibbs, Lindsay Kirschner, Andrew, Tyler and Matthew Harshey, Jackson and Colton Harshey, and Alexandra Ricketts; sister, Gretchen Ward of Baltimore, MD, brother, Edmund Luft, Jr., Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Maryl's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157 or the "Covid Cares" fund at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Cir., Westminster MD 21158. Services and arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

