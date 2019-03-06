Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mathew Fabian. View Sign

Mathew John Fabian, 14, of Eldersburg passed away surrounded by his family at the Johns Hopkins Hospital on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Born in November 3, 2004 in Westminster, Maryland, he was the beloved son of Stephen John Fabian of Eldersburg and Kelly Eileen Fabian, nee Crimmins of Westminster.Mat was an energetic child, who was full of life with an infectious smile. Never being one to be upset and down, he was always confident in all that he did, whether playing his sports of soccer and lacrosse, or competing with his brother Stephen and sister Grace in many pursuits. He was a caring individual who loved to have a good time. He excelled in his studies at Oklahoma Middle School where he was a straight A student. He was loved by many and his love and spirit were felt by so many. His love of soccer and lacrosse were known throughout the community and his tenacity and determination to never give up were infectious; his spirit and ability to make people laugh were the norm when he walked into the room. People always knew when he was coming, they had to prepare for the smile, laughs and silliness, and they were going to laugh and have a good time. Please always remember he was all about tenacity, determination, never quitting or giving up, love and compassion for everyone, and the ability to always make you laugh and smile!!In addition to his parents, he was the cherished brother of Stephen Joseph Fabian and Grace Lane Fabian; devoted grandson of Margaret Ann "Peggy" Fabian and Mathew Amos Crimmins; loving nephew of Donna Ayer and her husband Kylle, Joe Crimmins and wife Anne, Siobhan Crimmins, and Mathew Crimmins; cousin of Maisey Ayer, Ross Ayer, Sam Crimmins, Ian Crimmins, and Eva Crimmins; and his faithful friend Roscoe.He is predeceased by his grandfather Stephen Joseph Fabian and his grandmother Joyce Marie Crimmins.The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. Saturday, until time of Celebration of Life Service, 6 p.m. at the Liberty High School, 5855 Bartholow Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in Mat's name to his foundation for youth sports, Please make your check payable to Friends of Carroll County and mail them to Live4Mat, C/O James Schwartz, P.O. Box 1034, Sykesville, MD 21784, please note on the memo line of your check FSC-Live4Mat.Arrangement by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville. Online condolences may be offered at

301 Frederick Road

Catonsville , MD 21228

