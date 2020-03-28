Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew A. Wolf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever." - Dumbledore Our big brother, Matthew Allen Wolf, was given the gift of life on February 18, 1988. On March 19, he exchanged it for eternal life following an intense battle with cancer. Matthew was born in Rockville, Maryland, where two (kind of three) of us played with our mama on a swing set, watched Barney in our cool Ninja Turtle Chairs, and baked bread with our daddy. We all agree, however, that Matthew really grew up in Westminster, Maryland, where we added a fourth sibling and spent many more happy years playing on a new swing set, kicking a soccer ball, and enjoying our mama's peanut butter and chocolate chip sandwiches. Matthew graduated from Winters Mill High School in 2006, where he played varsity soccer. Following high school, he served in the Army National Guard (2006-2012) and attended the University of Maryland and Stevenson University. He was proud to work at our uncle's store (Good Earth). In 2014, Matthew packed up (most of) his belongings and moved to Breckinridge, Colorado, to pursue his life-long dream of working in medicine. While there, he worked as a manager at Patagonia. He then achieved his EMT certification and proudly worked at St Anthony Summit Medical Center as an ER Technician. When not working, Matthew adored being outdoors, hiking, and shredding the gnar (aka skiing). He had a clear love for his mountain and all the snow it could offer. In no particular order, Matthew loved: his little sister, Harry Potter, science, medicine, arguing politics with dad, cooking, camping, sitting by a fire, climbing, inappropriate jokes, sleeping in maddingly late on Christmas morning when there were presents to open, reading, a good drink, the color orange, good music (whatever tomorrow brings, I'll be there), taking adventures, and our mama's cookies. A random sampling of highlights include: being present when dad was told that Dumbledore dies before dad read the book, meeting Ben Carson, winning state-level Geography Bee honors from fifth to seventh grade, and placing in a county fair with a delicious cinnamon bread recipe as a four year old. He may have also liked his brothers, too. Most importantly, Matthew had a huge heart. He is the embodiment of what a big brother is supposed to be: protective, loving, confident, compassionate, intelligent, and fiercely loyal to everyone he loved. Matthew always chose to live life. He was, quite frankly, the coolest of the four of us. We want the world to know how absolutely and whole-heartedly proud we are to know and love him. Matthew is survived by his family: Mark and Beth Wolf, Theresa, Patrick, Rosealie and James Kniesler, Brendan Wolf, Nicholas Wolf, Angela DeStefano, his grandmothers, a myriad of aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as all our extended family. We know Matthew considered his friends and co-workers as family; please know that we consider anyone who loved him as our family, too. We feel your love and hope you can feel ours in return. A funeral mass and burial are set for 11 am on April 7, 2020. Due to restrictions concerning the COVID-19 virus, we regret these services will be private, but live streaming is available on





"To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever." - Dumbledore Our big brother, Matthew Allen Wolf, was given the gift of life on February 18, 1988. On March 19, he exchanged it for eternal life following an intense battle with cancer. Matthew was born in Rockville, Maryland, where two (kind of three) of us played with our mama on a swing set, watched Barney in our cool Ninja Turtle Chairs, and baked bread with our daddy. We all agree, however, that Matthew really grew up in Westminster, Maryland, where we added a fourth sibling and spent many more happy years playing on a new swing set, kicking a soccer ball, and enjoying our mama's peanut butter and chocolate chip sandwiches. Matthew graduated from Winters Mill High School in 2006, where he played varsity soccer. Following high school, he served in the Army National Guard (2006-2012) and attended the University of Maryland and Stevenson University. He was proud to work at our uncle's store (Good Earth). In 2014, Matthew packed up (most of) his belongings and moved to Breckinridge, Colorado, to pursue his life-long dream of working in medicine. While there, he worked as a manager at Patagonia. He then achieved his EMT certification and proudly worked at St Anthony Summit Medical Center as an ER Technician. When not working, Matthew adored being outdoors, hiking, and shredding the gnar (aka skiing). He had a clear love for his mountain and all the snow it could offer. In no particular order, Matthew loved: his little sister, Harry Potter, science, medicine, arguing politics with dad, cooking, camping, sitting by a fire, climbing, inappropriate jokes, sleeping in maddingly late on Christmas morning when there were presents to open, reading, a good drink, the color orange, good music (whatever tomorrow brings, I'll be there), taking adventures, and our mama's cookies. A random sampling of highlights include: being present when dad was told that Dumbledore dies before dad read the book, meeting Ben Carson, winning state-level Geography Bee honors from fifth to seventh grade, and placing in a county fair with a delicious cinnamon bread recipe as a four year old. He may have also liked his brothers, too. Most importantly, Matthew had a huge heart. He is the embodiment of what a big brother is supposed to be: protective, loving, confident, compassionate, intelligent, and fiercely loyal to everyone he loved. Matthew always chose to live life. He was, quite frankly, the coolest of the four of us. We want the world to know how absolutely and whole-heartedly proud we are to know and love him. Matthew is survived by his family: Mark and Beth Wolf, Theresa, Patrick, Rosealie and James Kniesler, Brendan Wolf, Nicholas Wolf, Angela DeStefano, his grandmothers, a myriad of aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as all our extended family. We know Matthew considered his friends and co-workers as family; please know that we consider anyone who loved him as our family, too. We feel your love and hope you can feel ours in return. A funeral mass and burial are set for 11 am on April 7, 2020. Due to restrictions concerning the COVID-19 virus, we regret these services will be private, but live streaming is available on www.burrierqueen.com . Please join us in spirit by toasting Matthew with a peanut butter and chocolate chip sandwich on this date. Once restrictions are lifted, a memorial mass and celebration of Matthew's life will be held in both Maryland and Colorado. Details will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to support the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center Scholarship Program at the Summit Medical Center Health Foundation in Frisco, CO. To donate online: www.centura.org/locations/st-anthony-summit-medical-center/foundation . For questions, please contact foundation officer, Candy Elkind, at [email protected] Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close