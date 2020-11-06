1/1
Matthew Bridger Farley
1978 - 2020
Obituary Matthew Bridger Farley June 13, 1978 - October 26, 2020 Matthew Bridger Farley, age 42, passed away in his home on October 26, 2020. Matthew was an avid s wimmer and competed for The Hill Y Piranha Swim Team, Westminster Stingrays and Elizabethtown College Blue Jays in Pennsylvania. He graduated from Westminster High School in 1996 and Elizabethtown College in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a biochemistry major and loved everything about science, technology and music. Matthew is survived by h is fiancée, Angela Jeter, and precious four-year-old daughter, Phoenix Marie Farley; his parents Karen McCullough Farley and D. Haydn Farley; sister Courtney Farley; and brother T yler (T.J.) Farley. -A celebration of life service will be held at a later date- *A GoFundMe page h as been set up for his daughter Phoenix a t https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-phoenix-farley?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=c opy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 Arrangements are by Going Home Cremation Service. www.goinghomecares.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
