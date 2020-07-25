Matthew Edward Elky, a beloved elementary instrumental music teacher for 36 years, mainstay in the Baltimore County musical theater and community bands, longtime Trinity Lutheran Church choir director and Minister of Liturgy, Boy Scout leader, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather passed away after a 13-year battle with prostate cancer July 18 at his home in Reisterstown with his wife by his side. He was 76 years old. Born August 5, 1943, in Philadelphia, PA, to John Elky, a draftsman, and Eleanor Elky, a homemaker and florist, he spent an idyllic childhood with his siblings Warren, Gilbert, and Pamela in Upper Black Eddy, PA near the Delaware River where his mother owned a flower shop, Jonel Flowers. At the age of 15, Matt began working in the flower shop, first as a delivery driver, then as a floral designer, a favorite lifelong hobby, and became an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables. His love of music began at the age of 10 when he learned how to play the clarinet. He graduated from Palisades High School in 1961 and went on to attend Pennsylvania State University, graduating in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in music. At Penn State, he was a member of the Penn State Marching Blue Band, Chamber Choir, and the Thespian Society. He was also president of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. Following graduation from Penn State, he began working as an instrumental music teacher in Baltimore County Public Schools at Randallstown Elementary and Scotts Branch Elementary. He met his future wife Kathryn (nee Shinners) Elky at Scotts Branch Elementary who was a first-year art teacher. They were married June 18, 1967 at the end of that first school year. They had three children over the next six years. Over his 36-year teaching career that for some included teaching multiple generations of the same families, in addition to Randallstown and Scotts Branch, Matt taught at Powhattan, Winand, Church Lane, Wellwood, and Charlesmont elementary schools. He continued his education earning a master's degree in music education from Towson State University. After retiring in 2002, he continued to substitute teach until 2019. As a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for almost 50 years, he directed the choir for 30 years and then was Minister of Liturgy until his death. Matt also volunteered his time to the Baltimore Area Council Boy Scouts, serving on the Frontier District Commissioner staff throughout the 1980s, leading his sons in Troop 706 on many camping expeditions in the US and Canada including the 1985 National Jamboree. He was a cornerstone of the Baltimore community music scene. He performed and acted as musical director for many local area musical theater companies including the Liberty Showcase Theater, Reisterstown Theatre Project, Sacred Heart's Glyndon Area Players, Third Wall Productions, St Gabriel's Miracle Players, Second Star Productions, Laurel Hill Playhouse, Heritage Players, and more. He also supported many local high school productions when they needed an additional orchestra pit member, including helping every year with Mount Saint Joseph High School and Mount De Sales Academy. A versatile and talented musician, he was able to play any brass or woodwind instrument and often played three or more (up to seven) different instruments in a single musical theater performance. Retirement did not slow him down as he began playing in and directing many area musical Jazz and Concert bands. Matt was known for his kindness and patience and was a great mentor and inspiration to his fellow performers. He was the current band director/conductor of Baltimore County Senior Swing Band, Chesapeake Concert Band, and Never Too Late Band. Additionally, he performed with the Reisterstown Jazz Ensemble, Social Security Band, Thom Roland Dance Band/Savoy Swing Band, Powerhouse Band, Sentimental Journey Band, and always stepped in for his friends when they needed a substitute player. He even performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in the Rusty Musicians concerts as well as performing with Tuba Christmas. He enjoyed travelling with his wife and extended family. Favorite trips included Williamsburg, the Outer Banks, Disney World, camping, Russia, the Grand Canyon, and a cruise through Europe to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with Kathy. A true patron of the arts, he enjoyed attending musical performances and visiting art galleries. He and his wife held subscriptions to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Signature Theatre, Hippodrome, Center Stage, and Everyman Theater, as well as the National Museum of Women in the Arts and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. His favorite music students were his grandchildren. He loved to teach and perform with them and often included them in his community theater and band activities. This winter, Matt played with his son Mark and granddaughter Heather with the Reisterstown Jazz Band. This was the first time three generations had performed together. Matt's last public performance was on Memorial Day when he played "Taps" for the neighbors from his back porch. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Stephen Elky of Fulton, MD and Mark Elky of Reisterstown, MD; a daughter, Barbara Elky of San Francisco, CA; a sister, Pamela Elky of Milford, NJ; and three grandchildren, Sophia and Ian Elky of Fulton, MD, and Heather Elky of Reisterstown, MD. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 Main St., Reisterstown, MD 21136. Arrangements are by Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
.