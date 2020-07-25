I have not seen Matt for years and years and when I heard about his passing, I know that many would mourn the loss of his presence. I remember acting with him in Come Blow Your Horn at the Reisterstown Community Theatre (which he also directed) and remembering his time there with fond memories. Kathy, I pray for you and your family, that God would keep you in this difficult time. God bless you!

Cathleen A Steffen (it was Shiplet then)

Friend