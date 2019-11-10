Matthew Joseph Gearhart, beloved husband to Jennifer Lynn and father to Jareth Duncan passed at his home in Florida on November 7 after a valiant battle fighting Esophageal Cancer. He was 48 years old. Matt was dedicated to his family and enjoyed spending time with them, whether it was going to the beach with his wife, attending a comic book convention with his son, or having Sunday dinners with his in-laws. Matt spent most of his life in Maryland where he worked at Record and Book Heaven and O'Farrell's Auction. Donations are being accepted to help the family with final expenses which are being handled by Michels & Lundquist-https://www.gofundme.com/f/cremation-for-my-love-matthew-gearhart

