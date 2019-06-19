Matthew Gregg Runser Matthew "Matt" Gregg Runser, 53, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born June 7, 1966 in Westminster, he was the son of the late James Arthur and Patricia (Gregg) Runser. Matt was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of 1984. He was currently employed for Mastec, where he worked as an installer for over 10 years. Matt loved all animals and rescued several dogs. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a football fan. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Surviving are siblings and their spouses James "Jim" Runser and Emily of Westminster, William "Bill" Runser and Kathleen of Forest Hill, and Kathleen Dinterman and Mitchell of Taneytown; nieces and nephews Brian Dinterman, Matt Dinterman, Hank Runser, Sarah Runser, Meghan Dinterman, Patricia Runser, Nicholas Runser, and Katherine Runser. The family will welcome friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, with services beginning at 7pm. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Rd., Reisterstown MD 21136. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 19, 2019