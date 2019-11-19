Carroll County Times Obituaries
Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Matthew Lee Mundy Obituary
Matthew Lee Mundy, 26 of Shreveport, LA formerly of Mt. Airy, MD Passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. He was the husband of Ashly Warden. He was the son of the late Robert Lee Mundy and Deborah K. (Scheel) and husband Tim Brown. Matt was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Surviving him are his children Lillian Rose Mundy and Evelyn Sage Mundy. Sister Jennifer Marie Mundy. A Gathering of Friends 1 PM to 2PM and a Memorial Service at 2 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. Private Inurnment with his father in Pine Grove Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lillian and Evelyn Mundy Educational Fund, C/O PNC Bank 1621 W. Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784 online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 19, 2019
