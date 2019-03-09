Matthew Robert Merlo, born on September 6, 1980, passed away in his Finksburg home on Monday February 25, 2019 at the age of 38.He is survived by his Loving Mother Lori McCracken(Michael), Siblings Derek(Crystal), Keef, Ben, & Jessica McCracken, Loving Father Robert Merlo(Jean Marie), Sisters Amanda(Cody) & Sara Merlo & their mother Shari Merlo, Nephews & Nieces Tyler, Michael, & Kira McCracken, Dylan, Lyric & Shaylee Johnson.Matthew spent his days working as a mechanic at Car Finders of Maryland where he was learning to become a Corvette specialist. Outside of work & his passion for cars, Matt was an animal lover, avid reader, & creative artist. Contributions in Matthew's honor can be made to The General Automotive Fund at CCBC.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019