Matthew Richard Arther, age, 25, of Eldersburg, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born March 14, 1994, in Towson, MD he was the son of William Churchill Arther, III and Mary (Rees) Arther of Eldersburg. Matthew was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 2012 and graduate of Loyola University, Class of 2016. He worked in the finance industry. He will be remembered for his big heart, his selflessness, fantastic sense of humor and a true friend. He was a beloved son and brother. Surviving in addition to his parents are his brother Daniel William Arther of Effingham, IL, sister Megan Grace Arther of Baltimore, MD and paternal grandmother Mary-Esther Arther of Kinnelon, NJ, as well as aunts Joanne (Rees) McCue and Linda Diane Arther, uncle James Kenneth Rees and by many cousins and close friends, Nate Coleman and Tanner Yatsko. He is predeceased by grandparents Kenneth and Patricia Rees and Richard Arther. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9531 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. Those desiring may make donations in his memory to St. Joseph Medical Center, 7601 Osler Drive, Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 11, 2020