Matthew Schaefer
Matthew J. Schaefer,,43 of Dundalk, MD, went to be with his Lord on October 24, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Bayview. Matthew was born on January 17, 1977, Cherry Hill, NJ and is survived by his parents, Edward and Judith (Falconiero) Schaefer of Reisterstown, MD. He attended Sacred Heart School in Glyndon and graduated from Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Class of 1995. He owned and operated a successful towing and transport company for many years. Surviving besides his parents are four sisters, Amy L. Spessard and husband Nelson of Frederick, MD; Julie A. Schwarzkopf and husband Dean of Towson, MD; Sarah M. Watson and husband Brian of Cincinnati, OH; Elizabeth A. Tarrier and husband Curtis of Lewisport, KY; three brothers, Geoffrey E. and wife Stacey of Hanover, PA; Jonathan E. and wife Heather of Reisterstown, MD; Stephen M. and wife Krista-Lynn of Mercersburg, PA, and 14 nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2pm - 4pm & 6pm - 8pm at THE ELINE FUNERAL HOME - 2901 Bloom Rd, Finksburg, MD. A Funeral Mass Will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church - 65 Sacred Heart Ln, Glyndon, MD. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity. To leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
