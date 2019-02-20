Maude Miller, 89, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg, PA. Born on April 7, 1929, in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Little and Vista Garland Tipton. She was the wife of the late LeeRoy Miller.Surviving her are children: Cindy Miller and significant other Greg Grillo of Gettysburg, PA, Johnny Miller and wife Kim of Littlestown, PA, Debbie Miller and significant other Danny Reiley of Hampstead, MD, 7 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.She was predeceased by children: Carolyn Miller, Frank Miller, and Kathy Hipp and siblings: George Tipton, May Donnelly and Fred Tipton.The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 22, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A. 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 11 am. Interment to follow in Lineboro Cemetery, Lineboro, MD.Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhartdfuneralchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maude Miller.
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 20, 2019