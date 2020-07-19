1/1
Maurice L. Cook
1935 - 2020
Maurice Lee Cook, age 84, of Sykesville passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Ridge Overlook Assisted Living, Westminster. Born November 13, 1935, in Winfield, Maryland he was the son of the late Alfred Cook and Della Jason Cook. He was the husband of Betty Lou Dorsey Cook of Sykesville. Maurice was retired from the State of Maryland where he had been a Security Supervisor with Clifton T. Perkins Hospital. He was a long time member of Fairview United Methodist Church, New Windsor where he had been active in the choir. He loved music, children, pitching horse shoes and family gatherings. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughter Wanda Lynette Cook of Sykesville; son Clyde Anthony Cook of Randallstown; grandson Derek Whittaker; great-grandchildren: Dayshia, Demari, Domonic and Demetri and Godchild Alex Costley. Maurice was predeceased by siblings Edward Cook, Bernice Wilson and Pearl Thomas. Funeral services and interment will be private due to the current pandemic restrictions. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Fairview United Methodist Church, 3325 W. Old Liberty Road, New Windsor, MD 21776.

