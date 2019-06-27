Maurice R. Yingling (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Maurice R. Yingling, 82, of Hampstead, passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at home. Born January 15, 1937 in Snydersburg, he was the son of the late Russell and Grace (Lang) Yingling. He was the beloved husband of Alma Ruth Yingling, his wife of 61 years. He proudly served in the US Air Force. He enjoyed antiquing and traveling. Even at the age of 82, he was still a dedicated full time employee at Raloid Corporation, where he had worked for 26 years. Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter, Ruth Ann Sies and husband James of Westminster; granddaughter, Cambria Sies-Olsen; great-grandson, Ander Olsen. He was predeceased by a sister, Ethel Hooper, and her husband, George Hooper. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main Street, Hampstead, MD. Services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:00 am at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens mausoleum, Finksburg with Pastor Chris Brammer officiating. Memorials are suggested to the , 2002 Clipper Park Road, Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21211. Online condolences to www.elinefh.com

