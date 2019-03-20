Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice "Hot Dog" Spielman Sr.. View Sign

Maurice Edward "Hot Dog" Spielman Sr., age 84, formerly of New Windsor, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Lorien of Taneytown. Born September 13, 1934 in Detour, he was the son of the late Charles McKinley Spielman and Flora Mae Otto Spielman. "Hot Dog" was employed with D.P. Smelser of New Windsor and then Carroll County General Hospital for 20 years. He was a former member of the New Windsor Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed attending auctions, church festivals and crab feeds. He made the best turtle soup.Surviving are his children and spouses, Linda Favorite of Emmitsburg, Dolores and Tommy Lambert of Hanover, PA, Maurice E. Jr. and Jacqueline Spielman of Westminster, David E. Spielman and Annette Brauning of Hanover, and Mark A. "Marty" and Carol Spielman of New Windsor; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Beard of Walkersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his former wife, Mary Louise Spielman; sisters, Mary Snook, Frances Colbert and Helen Morelock; and brothers, William "Pete", Glenn "Jack", Dick and Bobby Spielman.The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor on Thursday, March 21 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 22 at 10:30 a.m. with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart Jr., pastor of Keysville Evangelical Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Keysville.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

310 Church Street

New Windsor , MD 21776

