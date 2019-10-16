|
Maurine Hawkins Koch, age 87, of Fairhaven in Sykesville, MD., died Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born November 29, 1931 in Berwyn, Illinois the daughter of the late John B. Hawkins and the late Lydia M. Hawkins (nee Osguthorpe). She was the wife of the late Edward John Koch, Jr. She received a B.S. of Music from the Boston Conservatory (Piano); was a Homemaker and taught piano part time. She was the mother of Carol Linda Koch Heck and husband Edward of Sykesville; grandmother of Jaclyn Michelle Heck of Sykesville, MD; sister of the late John Bernard Hawkins, late Donna Mae Hawkins Hall, late Virginia Hawkins Southgate and late Norman Hawkins; survived by sister in laws Florence Hawkins of San Tan Valley, AZ and Yvonne Hawkins of Tucson, AZ., brother and sister in law Eugene and Marilyn Koch of Basking Ridge, N.J., and numerous nieces and nephews. Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:30-11:00 AM at which time Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM; at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD., 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School) with Rev. Wayne Larson from Fairhaven officiating. Interment Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to of choice. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA, online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 16, 2019