May Elizabeth "Betty" Mercer, age 88 of Woodbine, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home Born July 4, 1931 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Clara Weller Day. She was the wife of the late Robert H. "Pete" Mercer III. Betty had been a librarian at Winfield Elementary School and Sykesville Elementary School. She then opened the first Eldersburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library and then was the librarian at Springfield Hospital Center medical library for 20 years. She was a longtime member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Sykesville. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and quilting. Surviving are her children Robert "Rob" Mercer IV of Winfield, Mary Eleanor Mercer Grauel of Sykesville, Patricia A. Mercer-Kalmus and her husband Dan of Sykesville, Gail Shaughney of New Windsor, and Carol Mercer and her husband Bruce Grauel of Sykesville, brother Hanford M. "Gus" Day and his wife Sarah of Silver Spring, sister Eleanor Mercer of Sykesville, grandchildren Clara Kirby (James), Mark Shaughney (Elizabeth), Jared Mercer, Nathaniel Mercer and Maureen Grauel, great grandchildren Riley and Edgar Kirby, and Charlotte and Felicity Shaughney and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Lula Renehan, Patience Korb, Ruth Mercer, Robert Day, and Marshall Day. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 13135 Forsythe Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at the address above. Online condolences may be offered at:
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 10, 2019