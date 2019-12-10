Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
13135 Forsythe Rd.
Sykesville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for May Mercer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Elizabeth Mercer


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
May Elizabeth Mercer Obituary
May Elizabeth "Betty" Mercer, age 88 of Woodbine, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home Born July 4, 1931 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Clara Weller Day. She was the wife of the late Robert H. "Pete" Mercer III. Betty had been a librarian at Winfield Elementary School and Sykesville Elementary School. She then opened the first Eldersburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library and then was the librarian at Springfield Hospital Center medical library for 20 years. She was a longtime member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Sykesville. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and quilting. Surviving are her children Robert "Rob" Mercer IV of Winfield, Mary Eleanor Mercer Grauel of Sykesville, Patricia A. Mercer-Kalmus and her husband Dan of Sykesville, Gail Shaughney of New Windsor, and Carol Mercer and her husband Bruce Grauel of Sykesville, brother Hanford M. "Gus" Day and his wife Sarah of Silver Spring, sister Eleanor Mercer of Sykesville, grandchildren Clara Kirby (James), Mark Shaughney (Elizabeth), Jared Mercer, Nathaniel Mercer and Maureen Grauel, great grandchildren Riley and Edgar Kirby, and Charlotte and Felicity Shaughney and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Lula Renehan, Patience Korb, Ruth Mercer, Robert Day, and Marshall Day. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 13135 Forsythe Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at the address above. Online condolences may be offered at:
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of May's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now