Service Information Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 (301)-663-1690 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Frederick Church of the Brethren 201 Fairview Ave

Mehrle H. Ramsburg, Jr, 86 entered into Eternal Glory on January 10th. He was a family man, a farmer, and a faithful servant. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Thelma Huffer Ramsburg. Together they raised their four daughters and dairy farmed on Brookfield Farm in Utica. He was the son of the late Mehrl and Mary (Nicodemus) Ramsburg, Sr. He was very active in his local community. He was a member of Glade United Church of Christ, Lewistown Ruritan, Woodsboro Dance Club, Lewistown Fire Company, Masonic Lodge, Utica Cemetery Board, Frederick Fair Life Member, and a proud member of Frederick High School Class of 1951. He utilized his leadership skills to benefit the agricultural community. Over the years he served on the board of Thurmont Coop, Central MD Farm Credit, Frederick County Farm Bureau, Frederick County Dairy Herd Improvement Assoc., Frederick County Ag Land Preservation, and MD & VA Milk Producers. In 1989 he lost his right arm in a farming accident. Where some see adversity, he saw opportunity. He became a strong advocate for Farm Safety. He received numerous agricultural awards over his lifetime: 4-H All Star, 1967 Jaycee Outstanding Young Farmer, 1986 Frederick County Farm Family of the Year, 1997 Master Farmer, and he was inducted into the Maryland Ag Hall of Fame in 2010. He leaves behind his legacy of Faith, Family, and Farming to his daughters Virginia (Ginny) Crist and husband Roger, Mary Jane Roop and husband Sam, all of Thurmont, and his adored grandchildren, Julie Roop Tingue and husband Eric of Delevan, NY, Lauren Roop Berkhouse and husband Jordan of Tulsa, OK, Whitney Crist Blickenstaff and husband Ryan of Myersville, and Mehrle Jacob Roop and wife Sarah, of Wheaton, IL. He delighted in four very special great grandchildren: Bailey Tingue, Lucy Roop, and Gabriel and Chasen Blickenstaff. He welcomed with much joy the recent news that baby Berkhouse would be arriving in June. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Ramsburg Falconer and husband Bill, brother-in-law Richard Holter, and sisters-in-law Dorothy Plumer and Josephine Remsberg. He was predeceased by daughters Barbara Ramsburg and Judy Ramsburg, grandson David Crist, sister Sarah Ramsburg Holter, sisters-in-law Greta Huffer, Edna Mae Oliver, and Louise Stup, and brothers-in-law Donald Huffer, Julian Oliver, James Stup, Lou Plumer, and Leon Remsberg. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be directed to the Judy L. Ramsburg Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation of Frederick County https://www.frederickcountygives.org/Giving-Your-Way/Explore-Funds?fn=Judy+Ramsburg+Memorial+Scholarship+Fund . The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to the staff at Homewood at Frederick (Crumland Farms) for the loving care Mehrle received there the last three years of his life. He was also blessed by the support and care of Hospice staff. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 18, at 2:00 p.m. at the Frederick Church of the Brethren (201 Fairview Ave). The service will be followed by a time of fellowship in the church social hall. Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 13, 2020

