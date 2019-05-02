Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melinda Ann "Linda" Chase. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Melinda "Linda" Ann Chase, 65, of Westminster, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Linda was born on August 2, 1953 in Carroll County to the late Patricia Ellen Cross Chase and Lewis William Chase, Sr. She completed Elementary School at Robert Moton and was a member of Westminster High School's Graduating Class of 1971. Linda worked at Square D in Westminster and then as a seamstress at English American where she was employed until her death. Linda is survived by her two sons; John (Jessica Jollie) Chase of Westminster and David (Quan Q.T.) Chase of San Antonio, Texas, and 4 grandchildren; David "DJ" Chase, Jr, Mitchell Chase, Zion Kai Chase and Zilan Jai Chase. She also leaves siblings; Ernestine (Don) Boyd of Walkersville, Lewis Chase, Jr of Westminster, Sharon (William) Montgomery of Westminster, sister-in-law Denise Chase, and many loving nieces and nephews. Linda was a sweet lady and a fun-loving mom. She was adventurous and loved to travel. When not working and spending time with her loving children and grandchildren, she enjoyed going to the casinos. Linda will be remembered as a gentle spirit who was always happy to see you. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her brothers Garrick Chase and James "Tony" Chase. A funeral ceremony will be held for Linda at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. The family will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to defray funeral costs may be made to Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel.

