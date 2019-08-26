|
Melissa Lynn Kemp (nee Knight), 40 of Cooksville went home to be with the lord Jesus on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Gilchrist in Columbia. She was born July 16, 1979 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of Michael Knight & Nancy Knight (Dyar). She was the beloved wife to Mitchell Kemp. Loving mother to Mitchell Kemp, Jr. and Maci Kemp. Loving sister to Michael Knight, Jr. & his wife Mandy. Also survived by many loving family & dear friends especially the Rightmyer Family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church 1391 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 at 11 AM. Interment to follow Lake View Memorial Park In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor Norwalk, CT 06851 Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 26, 2019