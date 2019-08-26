Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
1391 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Kemp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Lynn Kemp


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa Lynn Kemp Obituary
Melissa Lynn Kemp (nee Knight), 40 of Cooksville went home to be with the lord Jesus on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Gilchrist in Columbia. She was born July 16, 1979 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of Michael Knight & Nancy Knight (Dyar). She was the beloved wife to Mitchell Kemp. Loving mother to Mitchell Kemp, Jr. and Maci Kemp. Loving sister to Michael Knight, Jr. & his wife Mandy. Also survived by many loving family & dear friends especially the Rightmyer Family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church 1391 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 at 11 AM. Interment to follow Lake View Memorial Park In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor Norwalk, CT 06851 Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now