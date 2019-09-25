Mella "Mallie" Gillespie, 84, of Middleburg and formerly, Webster Springs, WV, passed away on September 22, 2019. She was the wife of almost 40 years to the late Gilbert "Frank" Gillespie. Born on May 9, 1935 in WV, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Virginia Clutter. She was primarily a homemaker but she worked as a nursing assistant for a private residence nursing facility. Her children and grandchildren where her whole world. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and word search. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Nelson (Joseph), Frankie Gillespie (Teresa), Perry Gillespie (Brenda), Tammy Hipkins (Kevin) and Gary Gillespie (Kathy); her siblings, Billy Clutter, Nellie Bice, Desylvia Harper, Rondal Clutter and Donal Clutter; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Clutter, Thearl Clutter, Robert Clutter and Sharon Collins. The family will receive friends from 7-9pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 27th at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 25, 2019