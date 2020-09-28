1/1
Melody Ann Jacobs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melody Ann Jacobs, 46 of Greencastle, PA formerly of Woodbine, MD. Passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cancer. Born July 18, 1974 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of Dorothy Ann (Williams) and George Frederick Jacobs. Melody loved animals of all kinds. She was a strong Christian woman, very spiritual, generous and loved her family. She was saved and had a close relationship with Jesus Christ her savior. She is predeceased by her son Patrick Jacobs Murphy and her brother George Frederick Jacobs, Jr. Surviving in addition to her parents are Grandmother Peggy Williams, brother Mark and wife Faith Jacobs and their children her nieces and nephews Devon, Matthew, Michael, Alexis, Christopher and Stephen. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 1 PM to 2 PM when Funeral Services will take place at Elders Baptist Church, 1216 Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784. (Masks must be worn, and social distancing observed) Funeral Arrangements are by BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Elders Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Elders Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burrier Queen Funeral Home
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved