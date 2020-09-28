Melody Ann Jacobs, 46 of Greencastle, PA formerly of Woodbine, MD. Passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cancer. Born July 18, 1974 in Baltimore, MD the daughter of Dorothy Ann (Williams) and George Frederick Jacobs. Melody loved animals of all kinds. She was a strong Christian woman, very spiritual, generous and loved her family. She was saved and had a close relationship with Jesus Christ her savior. She is predeceased by her son Patrick Jacobs Murphy and her brother George Frederick Jacobs, Jr. Surviving in addition to her parents are Grandmother Peggy Williams, brother Mark and wife Faith Jacobs and their children her nieces and nephews Devon, Matthew, Michael, Alexis, Christopher and Stephen. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 1 PM to 2 PM when Funeral Services will take place at Elders Baptist Church, 1216 Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784. (Masks must be worn, and social distancing observed) Funeral Arrangements are by BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A.



