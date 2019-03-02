Melvin Basil Bosley, 90, of Laurel, MD, and Finksburg, MD, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at his residence. Born on October 1, 1928, he was the son of the late Basil Bennett and Estella May Bosley. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. Bosley.Melvin worked for many years as a highway engineer for the state of Maryland. He was a proud member of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He enjoyed spending time at the family farm, collecting antique cars, and attending veterans reunions.Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter: Vicky Bosley Howe and husband Craig of Harleysville, PA, stepdaughter: Annette Hausch of Laurel, MD, stepson: John Munson and wife Joanne of Olney, MD, 5 grandchildren, sister: May Ensor, brother: David Bosley, and many loving nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 10-11:30 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 am. Interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the .Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
