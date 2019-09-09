|
Melvin Earcell Howell, Jr., 90, son of the late Melvin E. Howell, Sr. and Mary Olivia Stewart Howell was reunited with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on Friday, September 6, 2019. Mr. Howell was born in Wilmington, North Carolina. The family moved to Maryland when he was just nine months old. He grew up in Baltimore City and attended St. Johns Parochial school and Calvert Hall High School. At the age of 12 he worked in a Bakery near his Preston Street home. He was a veteran of World War II, leaving school to join the United States Navy where he served as a submariner and was wounded in action receiving the Purple Heart. After discharge he worked at Hamburger's Department store in men's clothing and still later as an Inspector with Martin-Marietta Company. He entered the Baltimore City Police Department where he worked nearly 20 years, retiring only after sustaining a line of duty injury. He received several commendations while in the department and said he never had a day that he didn't look forward to going to work. He had a second career some years later as a detective with the Maryland Thoroughbred Racing Protective Bureau. He retired in 1991. When in his 50's he received his GED and several college credits. As a young man, Mr. Howell was considered an Olympic quality swimmer, winning awards for his abilities. He also performed in several ice-skating shows in downtown Baltimore. He was a good over-all athlete playing in semi-pro football. He enjoyed horseback riding, leather tooling, canoeing, and woodworking. He loved to travel and was very interested in and knowledgeable about the American Civil War. He was an avid reader and had expert knowledge about guns and ammunition. He was well informed on many subjects and never lost the deductive powers he honed while in the police department. He was faithful to attend Fallen Hero's Day for many years, remembering his police brothers and the department in which he never lost interest. Mr. Howell enjoyed relic and coin hunting, and this gave him many hours of pleasure. He walked several miles a day as long as he could and was known to many because of his ready smile and friendly manner. He was respected and liked by all who knew him. Mr. Howell was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Fallston, MD for some years before moving with his wife Suzanne Lindeman Howell, whom he married in 1965, to Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, MD. At the village he and Suzanne attended Krug Chapel and served as Communion Servants for some years. He was also a covenant member of New Life Christian Community in Bel Air Maryland which is an interdenominational, charismatic covenant community of Christian believers. Here he served many years in any way asked of him. He was a loving husband to his wife Suzanne and very proud father of his only son from a previous marriage, Melvin E. Howell, III. In addition to his wife and son he leaves his daughter-in-law Debra (Weiner) Howell; three grandsons and their wives, Jason Charles and wife Christine; Bryan Joseph and wife Whitney; and Michael Patrick and wife Lindsay. He is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. He was a kind, caring man who was loved and valued. He kept a positive, "can do" attitude throughout his life. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Mary Howell, who died as an infant. A Christian Funeral service will be held, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Krug Chapel at Carroll Lutheran Village, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD. Chaplain Dahl Drenning will officiate. Naval military honors will take place at the start of the service. Carroll Lutheran Village military veterans will participate. Burial will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Harford County, Bel Air, MD at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784. As Mr. Howell often said… "Praise the Lord brother!"
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 9, 2019