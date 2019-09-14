|
Melvin F. "Bud" Ricketts, age 75, of Eldersburg passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House. Born June 20, 1944, in Montgomery County, MD he was the son of the late Herman William Ricketts and Gladys Irene Redmond Ricketts. He was the husband of the late Judith Fay Ricketts who passed away in 2003. Bud had been a residential painter for many years. He also served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law Lani and Mike Hrones of Sykesville ; sister Doris Starling and grandsons: Matthew Hrones and Christopher Hrones; and dear friend, Wanda Riggie. He was predeceased by 7 brothers. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.haightfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 14, 2019