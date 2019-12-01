Merelie Douglas Weaver, 75, of New Windsor died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on January 10, 1944 in Goderich, Ontario, Canada to John Douglas and Dorothy Demerling Douglas. She worked for many years as the Administrative Assistant to the Clerk of the United States District Court in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, an artist, a proud naturalized citizen, and a true friend to many. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Jane Anne Cain, and her husband of nearly 52 years, Lonny Weaver. She is survived by her daughters, Amy Weaver Navarre (David) of Sykesville and Lorna Weaver Shaikh (Alex) of Westminster, two grandsons, Ethan and Shane Navarre, granddaughters Evelyn and Lillian Shaikh, her beloved sisters-in-law Terry Manes and Phyllis Weaver, nephews Jeffrey and Brooks Weaver and Brandon Manes and by many dear friends. Friends may call on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main Street, Westminster. Internment will be private and at a later date.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019