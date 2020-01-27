|
Merker Buppert "Pete" Hammersla, age, 81, of Sykesville, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Encompass Health & Rehabilitation Center, York, PA. Born May 23, 1938, in Maryland he was the son of the late Carl John Hammersla and Dorothy Buppert Hammersla. He was the loving husband of Janet Lee Tormino Hammersla, his wife of 56 years. Pete was a carpenter and home builder in Carroll County. He was a member of Carpenters Local #101 for over 50 years. He served in the US Army from 1959-61. He was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan and former Baltimore Colts fan. Pete enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a member along with his son of the Carroll County Bee Keepers Association. Surviving in addition to his wife are son and daughter-in-law John M. and Marge Hammersla of Mt. Airy, daughter and son-in-law Susan A. and Joe Hall of Eldersburg; sisters Cecelia Wallace and Janice Block both of Westminster and granddaughters: Rebecca, Alexandra, Caitlin and Megan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by grandchild Thomas J. "TJ" Hall and nephew Stephen Block. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sykesville American Legion Post #223, 7327 Slacks Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 27, 2020