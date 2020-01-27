Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merker Hammersla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merker B. "Pete" Hammersla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merker B. "Pete" Hammersla Obituary
Merker Buppert "Pete" Hammersla, age, 81, of Sykesville, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Encompass Health & Rehabilitation Center, York, PA. Born May 23, 1938, in Maryland he was the son of the late Carl John Hammersla and Dorothy Buppert Hammersla. He was the loving husband of Janet Lee Tormino Hammersla, his wife of 56 years. Pete was a carpenter and home builder in Carroll County. He was a member of Carpenters Local #101 for over 50 years. He served in the US Army from 1959-61. He was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan and former Baltimore Colts fan. Pete enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a member along with his son of the Carroll County Bee Keepers Association. Surviving in addition to his wife are son and daughter-in-law John M. and Marge Hammersla of Mt. Airy, daughter and son-in-law Susan A. and Joe Hall of Eldersburg; sisters Cecelia Wallace and Janice Block both of Westminster and granddaughters: Rebecca, Alexandra, Caitlin and Megan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by grandchild Thomas J. "TJ" Hall and nephew Stephen Block. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sykesville American Legion Post #223, 7327 Slacks Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merker's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now