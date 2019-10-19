Mervin "Dick" Laverne Baust, 78, of Westminster, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on August 1, 1941 in Linwood, he was the son of the late Emory Laverne Baust, Jr., and Catherine Close Baust Friese. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Margie Fay Baust. Before retiring he worked for Roy Kirby and Sons Construction. He served in the Army, and he enjoyed working in his wood shop. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother Garland "Bupp" Friese of Westminster, and his nephew Michael Friese. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD. 21158, in memory of Mervin. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 19, 2019