Michael Anthony Elseroad of Littlestown, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center at the age of 77. Mike was born on May 20, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland to parents John Kenny Elseroad and Hazel Boyce Elseroad and grew up in Hampstead, Maryland. He served time in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve from 1966 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. He worked for the Carroll County Health Department and Maryland State Health before retiring and moving to Pennsylvania. He spent his later days swimming at the YMCA and playing golf. He loved music and played bass guitar in various country bands. He was also a member of the Hanover Barbershop Chorus and Chrome Classics Doo-Wop Quartet. He loved spending time with family and watching his five grandchildren play sports. He was a member of the Hampstead American Legion Post 0200 and Littlestown VFW Post 6954. He also volunteered his time at the Spirit Trust Lutheran Home and Meals on Wheels. Mike is survived by his longtime companion Carole Pollack; former wife E. Jane Elseroad; Daughters: Julie Buchanan and husband Frank, and Lindsay Wunder and husband Nick; Grandchildren: Zach and Kayla Buchanan, and Rachel, Ryan and Reese Wunder; sister Judy Parks and husband Tom as well as other nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by parents John and Hazel Elseroad and brother John Elseroad Jr. The family will receive visitors Thursday July 9, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 8 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.



