Michael Alan Glass, age 73 of Baltimore, entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020 at his home in Parkville, Maryland after complications from metastatic colon cancer. Mike graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1964, where he achieved the highest academic average for all three years he was enrolled and was valedictorian. Based on a national competition, Mike was awarded a four-year National Merit Scholarship (IBM Watson scholarship) and attended Dartmouth College. He graduated with distinction in 1968 as a Phi Beta Kappa scholar majoring in mathematics and physics. Drafted into the United States Army in 1969, Mike was trained as a linguist (Vietnamese)/interrogator. After 30 weeks of language training and subsequent specialty training, he arrived in the Republic of Vietnam in 1970. He returned to the United States and was honorably discharged after a year of duty in Vietnam. He completed his service with distinction. In 1971 Mike began his career in Human Resources with Maryland State Government, ultimately reaching the level of a Cabinet position before retiring in 1997. He later served briefly as an HR consultant for Baltimore City Public Schools, and then joined the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission as an HR Organizational Development Manager. He was retired at the time of his death. Mike was the oldest of 6 siblings. He is survived by his brother Gregory and wife Robin of Seattle WA and nieces Rachel and Lauren; sister Carol and niece Amanda of Aurora IL; sister Lisa of LaVale MD; sister Barbara and husband Kurt and sister Amy of Parkville MD. It is notable that he maintained life-long friendships, in particular with Barry and Gail Castleman and Stephen Berger. Preceded in death by his parents, Mike was a devoted and beloved son to his father Norman Glass and mother Irma Glass and an absolute stalwart to his siblings. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns, only a private funeral service will take place with military honors at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 in the small Chapel on the grounds of Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD prior to interment. As an alternative to flowers, Mike would want you to express your love and kindness to those you cherish. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Barbara Butler, 8 Strabane Court, Parkville, Maryland 21234. Remembrances of Mike for the family are also encouraged and would be much appreciated. Mike will be remembered and honored by all who knew him as a selfless, caring, thoughtful, humorous, loving, supportive, kind-hearted, friendly, gentle, devoted, and generous person.



