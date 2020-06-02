Michael Alan Snyder, 32, of Littlestown, PA, lost his fight following a lengthy battle with the disease of addiction on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born on December 3, 1987 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Al and Patty Snyder of Littlestown, PA. Michael was a graduate of Littlestown High School class of 2006. He was very mechanically inclined and could take apart and put together most anything from a very young age. He was a very talented artist and loved the outdoors especially fishing, hunting, camping and canoeing. He also enjoyed snowboarding and playing golf. He was a member of St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Church in New Windsor and attended the youth group. His wonderful smile and personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving in addition to his parents are maternal grandparents, Charles "Deacon" and Nancy Parrish of Taneytown, MD; sister, Michelle Snyder and companion Bernard Johnson of New Oxford, PA; aunts, Pam Sorensen and husband Paul of Ocean Pines, MD, Donna Mertz and husband Dann of Millmont, PA, and Shari Braucht and husband Mike of Aaronsburg, PA; uncle, Steve Parrish of Taneytown, MD; 2 nieces; 2 nephews; and numerous cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert "Bill" and Nancy Snyder; and by cousin Scott Sorensen. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn in the funeral home and social distancing should be observed. A private burial and graveside service will be held on Saturday at St. Luke's (Winters) Lutheran Cemetery in New Windsor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church c/o: youth group fund, P.O. Box 447, New Windsor, MD 21776.



