Michael Allen Deardorff, 65, of Westminster, passed away on July 28, 2019 at his home. Born on February 2, 1954 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Herbert and Jean Long Deardorff. Michael was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He graduated from Westminster High School and worked as a janitor for McDaniel College for over 20 years before retiring. His biggest passion in life was his relationship with God. Michael was a faithful, and devoted member of Church 3.0 in Westminster and attended services every Sunday. He was a kind and giving person who loved music and playing the guitar. Michael is survived by his loving daughter Kandacei Jones and husband Eric of Westminster; granddaughters Madison and Anna Jones; former spouse Judy Howard; brother Tim Deardorff; and niece Sydney Deardorff. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Ryan Deardorff. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Church 3.0., 65 E. Main St, Westminster. All are welcome to come and pay final respects. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to help defray funeral expenses may be made in care of Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 1, 2019