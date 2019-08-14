Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Alster. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Bartholomew Catholic Church 2930 Hanover Pike Manchester , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Scott Alster, 51, of Hampstead, passed away on August 13, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family, following a 19 month battle with glioblastoma. Born May 2, 1968 in New Jersey, he was the son of Stanley Jay Alster and Ann Lynn Sutton Alster of Gaithersburg, MD. He was the husband of Elizabeth "Beth" Diem Alster, his loving wife of 27 years. Michael earned his bachelors degree at Towson University. He was employed as an application architect in information technology for United Parcel Service for 29 years. His wife and five children were his primary focus. He was a 4-H leader, woodworker, beekeeper and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a culture and food enthusiast. He was a communicant of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Manchester, MD. Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are his four sons, Braedon Alster and his fiance Emily Rosenthal of Westminster, MD, Ethan Alster and his girlfriend Caroline Walsh, Elliott Alster, and Owen Alster, all of Hampstead; daughter, Lillian Alster of Hampstead; sister and brother-in-law, Melissa and Andrew Hyman of Boyds, MD; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Ann Diem of Manchester, MD; in-laws and their spouses, Cathy and Chip Mathews of Phoenix, MD, Carolyn and Chuck Yeager of Manchester, Tricia and Jeff Tomlinson of Ellicott City, MD, Laura and Michael Wolf of Manchester, MD, John and Trasa Diem of Dickinson, ND, and William and Cecilia Diem of Littlestown, PA. Also surviving are 28 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2930 Hanover Pike, Manchester with his pastor, the Rev. Michael Roach as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Abraham's Cemetery, Hampstead. Memorials contributions may be sent to the Pregnancy Support Center of Carroll County, 95 Carroll Street, Westminster, MD 21157 or the Building Fund of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, P.O. Box 448, Manchester, MD 21102.

