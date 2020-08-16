Michael Alexander Bradley, 76, of Westminster, passed away peacefully at his home, with his daughter by his side, on August 10, 2020. Born December 6, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Daley) Bradley and the devoted husband of JoAnne Bradley. He was a graduate of Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, class of 1962. After high school, Michael enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the Naval Destroyer USS Harold J. Ellison and was a proud member of the U.S. Naval Inshore Undersea Warfare Group # 2. Once he completed active duty, he went to work for his father, who owned J.A. Bradley and Associates, a building inspection company. Their business played an integral part in the construction of the Fort McHenry Tunnerl in Baltimore from 1980-1985. In 1987, he began to work for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services as a Building Construction Engineer. He loved his job and believed that as long as he felt healthy, he would keep working. Michael loved going to yard sales, spending time at the beach with family and friends, spoiling his grandchildren, and making people laugh. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Michael is survived by his daughter, Christine N. Bradley of Westminster, MD; grandchildren: Caitlyn; & Colin; two sisters: Sherree Miller & Jo Ann Kidwell; numerous nieces & nephews. A Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at The Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Rd, Finksburg, MD. Followed by a funeral service at 12:00 pm, Pastor Art Monroe officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dove House, Carroll Hospice in Westminster. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com