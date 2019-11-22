Michael Colwell Severn, 74, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster. Born May 12, 1945 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Jesse William and Charlotte Theodosia (Mason) Severn. Michael was a graduate of Catonsville High School in 1964. Michael was a faithful member of Freedom Church in Westminster. He held a lifelong passion for cars and loved his family dearly. Surviving is his wife, Lorraine (Massari) Severn, brother William Courtland Severn, sister Charlotte Ann Hauk, daughter Leslie Almstead and fiancé Glenn Gesek, son Erik Severn Duffy and wife Jenna, daughter Melissa Miller, son Christopher Miller, son Brandon Severn and wife Amber, and daughter Brianna Severn and partner Nathan Gardenhour. He is also survived by 16 beautiful grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Freedom Church in Westminster (2015 Old Liberty Road W) on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Visitation at 10 am and service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 22, 2019