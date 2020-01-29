Michael Charles Connor, 65, of Manchester, MD passed away on January 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born July 28, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Charles and Betty (Kelly) Connor and the devoted husband of Carolyn Connor. Before he retired, you could find Mike in the Lumber Yard at the Lowes in Westminster. He enjoyed fishing, canoeing, kayaking and watching a good western on the TV. His family fondly remembers his singing, or as Mike would put it, "annoying his family." He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Mike is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Pat Nelson, Kelly Ann Connor and Diane Panos. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carolyn Connor; two sons: Nick Connor and wife Danette of Hanover, PA, Jake Connor and wife Angie of Martinsburg, WV; two daughters: Dana Connor of Manchester, MD, Sarah Connor of Halethorpe, MD; two granddaughters Alyssa Scardina, Amber Scardina; four step-grandchildren: Dave Crafton, April Kirkpatrick, Amanda Beary, Ryan Brocoto; sisters:Betsy Ensor and Sharon Connor. A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:30pm at Shiloh UMC - 3100 Shiloh Road, Hampstead, MD To leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 29, 2020