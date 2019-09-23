Michael Edward Deane, 64, of Westminster, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home after a short bout with cancer. Born on September 28, 1954, in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late H. Borden Deane, Jr. and Margaret Daniels Deane. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sheila Grenell Deane. Michael was retired, but spent over 30 years in the logistics industry. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served from 1972 to 1976. He was an avid sports fan, suffering as a Redskins supporter for most of his life. He was proud to have coached his sons in basketball, football, and baseball. He also loved to cook, read, watch birds, and play with his dogs, but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his wife, whom he fiercely loved and his kids and grandkids. Along side his wife, he is survived by his two sons: Brett M. Deane and wife Julie of Ocean View, DE., and Matthew J. Deane and wife Erika of Mt. Juliet, TN.; three grandchildren: Logan, Griffin, and Lillian and five siblings: H. Borden "Bordie" Deane, III, Bernard "Bernie" Deane, Mary Kay "Booty" Anderson, Patricia "Patty" Petruzzelli, and James Anthony "Tony" Deane. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster, MD 21157. Military honors will be bestowed at this time. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 23, 2019