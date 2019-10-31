|
|
Michael Donovan Shaughney of Gainesville, VA, age 58, died October 16, 2019 in Mainz, Germany. Born May 5, 1961 in Baltimore, he was the son of Frances Jeannette Bossom Hughes of Westminster and the late Francis Duvall Shaughney. He was the husband of 13 years to Aurelia Nell Shaughney. Michael graduated from South Carroll High School in 1979. He was employed by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab for 23 years and was currently employed by M.C. Dean in Tysons Corner, VA. He was of the Catholic faith. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are daughter, Ashleigh Robertson of Hanover, PA; brother, Steven Mark Shaughney of Westminster; step-daughter, Katie Boyd and husband, Eric of Gainesville, VA and step-sons, Larry Davison and wife, Mary of Richmond,VA and Shawn Davison of Springfield, VA; grandchildren, Christian Davison of Gainesville, VA, Kelsie and Gabby Davison of Richmond, VA, Mackenzie and Morgan Jacques of Richmond, VA and Brittany and Dylan Boyd of VA; nieces, Mary C. Shaughney of Raleigh, NC and Jennifer M. Ruyle and husband, Derek of Lincoln, NE; nephew, Mark J. Shaughney and wife, Elizabeth of New Windsor; and many great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 9:30am. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Those desiring may send donations to the .
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 31, 2019