Michael Duane Moxley, Jr., 41, of Chicago, IL passed away suddenly on Monday, June 8, 2020, as the result of an unexpected medical emergency. Born on May 5, 1979, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Michael Duane Moxley, Sr. of Hampstead, MD and Sandra Jean Moxley of Pittsville, MD. Mike was a 1997 graduate of North Carroll High School, where he was a member of the ensemble and the All County Band. He had a passion for music and dreamed of having a successful SKA band. Mike received an Associates of Arts degree from Carroll Community College. He worked in information technology networking. In his free time he loved playing baseball and was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan. Surviving in addition to his parents are his stepmother: Jacquie Moxley of Hampstead, MD, grandparents: John and Diane Moxley of Monrovia, MD, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Mike was predeceased by his grandparents: Thomas and Jean Whalen of Manchester, MD. Services and interment are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Michael was an organ donor and was able to help save many, many lives. Monetary donations may be made to Gift of Hope and Tissue Donor Network, Attn: Ashley Ocasio, 425 Spring Lake Drive, Itasca, IL 60143-2076, www.giftofhope.org. ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 13, 2020.