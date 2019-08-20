On August 15th, 2019, Michael Henry Fenn, age 74, passed away. He was the beloved husband of Bernadette Fenn, devoted father to Lisa Fenn, Frank Fenn, and the late Steven Fenn, loving grandfather of Leah Victoria Fenn, and dear brother to Martha Lee Fenn.The family will receive friends on Thursday August 22nd from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HUBBARD FUNERALHOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday August 23rd 10am at Ascension Catholic Church 4603 Poplar Ave. Halethorpe, MD 21227. Interment will immediately follow Mass at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to http://www.garysinisefoundation.org
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 20, 2019