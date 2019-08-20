Michael Fenn

Service Information
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD
21229
(410)-242-3300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hubbard Funeral Home
4107 Wilkens Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
4603 Poplar Ave
Halethorpe, MD
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Obituary
On August 15th, 2019, Michael Henry Fenn, age 74, passed away. He was the beloved husband of Bernadette Fenn, devoted father to Lisa Fenn, Frank Fenn, and the late Steven Fenn, loving grandfather of Leah Victoria Fenn, and dear brother to Martha Lee Fenn.The family will receive friends on Thursday August 22nd from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HUBBARD FUNERALHOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday August 23rd 10am at Ascension Catholic Church 4603 Poplar Ave. Halethorpe, MD 21227. Interment will immediately follow Mass at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to http://www.garysinisefoundation.org
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 20, 2019
