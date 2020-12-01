Michael Dennis Green, 69, of Westminster, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Dove House, after a brief illness. Born on December 6, 1950 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late David Daniel Green and Phyllis Lavinda Zepp Green. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Wanda Patterson Green. He worked for the family business, The Green Pallett Co., and was currently working at AutoZone. His family was the most important thing in the world to him. He did enjoy fast cars and his car buddies. Besides his wife he is survived by three children, Michael D. Green, II (Lori), Tammy Green, and Daniel Green (Shelby); brothers David L., Richard A., John L., Randolph E., James, Thomas H. Green; sisters Phyllis A. Smith, Ethel C. Muller, and Carolyn J. Conaway; four grandsons, Michael Ryan, Shane, Jacob, and Colt. He was predeceased by brothers Ronald L. and William H. Green. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity
. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.