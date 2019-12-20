Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 6 East Broadway Union Bridge , MD 21791 (410)-775-7200 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Ray Harris, age 66, of Union Bridge, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born August 22, 1953 in Union Bridge, he was the son of the late Jack I. and Betty J. Bohn Harris. He was the husband of Linda Harris, his wife of 31 years. Mike was a 1971 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. He worked as a cabinetmaker for 35 years with Milt Amey of Precision Woodworks in Union Bridge. He was a member of the Pipe Creek Bowhunters and received numerous awards for his archery skills. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and playing bingo. His hunting took him to many areas including Canada and Newfoundland. He was a big fan of heavy metal music and he and Linda attended OzFests (Ozzie Osborne Festivals) far and wide, traveling to the Caribbean and internationally for the concerts. Mike especially loved his devoted Pomeranian, Bucky. In addition to his wife he is survived by son, Tim Harris and wife Jennifer of Hanover, PA; stepsons, Christopher Lovejoy and wife Angie of Woodsboro and Jackie Lovejoy and wife Ruth of St. Cloud, FL; 2 grandchildren, Autumn and Brent Harris; 3 step grandchildren, Chris, Michael and Dakota Lovejoy; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Terry Harris and wife Sandy of Union Bridge; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, including a special uncle, Jim Harris. A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

